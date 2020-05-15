Online city meeting in Des Moines hacked with offensive messages

An online meeting involving Des Moines city leaders had to be called off last night after what’s described as an “offensive and derogatory cyber attack.”

It was a joint video-teleconference of the Des Moines City Council and the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. A news release from the city says the meeting was interrupted by “racist, sexist and pornographic messages” which targeted members of the commission.

Mayor Frank Cownie called it a “disgusting and sickening display of racial intolerance,” but adds, the meeting will be rescheduled. He says the city is looking for ways to improve and strengthen the safety and security of all public meetings. There’s no word on any arrests.