Reynolds says her modified self-quarantine should end next Wednesday

Governor Kim Reynolds today said she’s aware of reports the machine used for her daily COVID-19 test may produce a high percentage of inaccurate results. The Abbott machines, which are being used at the White House, are able to process tests in as little as 15 minutes.

“I am using an NP swab, which is the better swab,” Reynolds said. “…In addition to that, as well as getting tested, I still am exhibiting no symptoms. I continue to social distance. I continue to use a mask when I’m not doing a press conference and continue to work from home when I can.”

Reynolds started a modified self-quarantine after Vice President Pence’s press secretary tested positive for COVID-19. Reynolds visited the White House last week and hosted events with Pence last Friday in Des Moines.

Reynolds said the last day of her modified self-quarantine will be this coming Wednesday.