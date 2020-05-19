Farmers may apply next week for a new batch of federal payments

Some Iowa farmers could get checks in June as the U.S.D.A. implements the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, as up to $16 billion dollars is set aside for direct payments to farmers.

“These payments will compensate farmers for losses related to the global pandemic,” President Trump said today during a White House event.

Marty Smith, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, thanked Trump and Congress for the assistance, which he said will help some farmers stay in business.

“America’s farmers and ranchers continue to work around the clock to feed the public, to feed all of our nation,” Smith said, “to feed a large part of the world.”

Farmers may start signing up for the assistance on May 26th. Most payments will be based on 2019 production. Livestock producers who raise cattle, sheep, and hogs are eligible. Farmers who raise crops like corn, soybeans and oats are eligible to apply, too.

(By Brownfield’s Ken Anderson)