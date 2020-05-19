Pella police investigating death of woman as a homicide

A woman’s death in Pella is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 8:20 Monday night, Pella police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Glenwood Street. When police arrived, they found an adult female who wasn’t responding. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. No arrests have been made.

Pella police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are treating this case as a homicide and believe this an isolated incident. If you have information on this death, call Pella Police at 641-628-4921.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)