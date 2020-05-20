Iowa volleyball placed on NCAA probation

The University of Iowa Athletics Department acknowledges the report released today by the NCAA Committee on Infractions regarding violations committed by the UI’s volleyball program. The announcement of a level II Negotiated Resolution notice from the NCAA concludes the investigation.

The NCAA agreed that the violations occurred even though current UI Athletics Department leadership exhibited appropriate institutional control and monitoring of its athletics program. The report also indicates that UI Athletics promptly acknowledged the violation, accepted responsibility, and imposed meaningful corrective measures.

As part of the resolution, the Iowa volleyball program will serve a one-year probation period, beginning May 20, 2020, while UI Athletics has been fined $5,000. Iowa volleyball must vacate all wins during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons (33 wins) and faces recruiting penalties during the one-year probation period.

Mitigating factors involved in the settlement include Iowa Athletics acted promptly and responsibly to the initial notification, affirmative steps taken to expedite the final resolution, and the department’s established history of self-reporting Level III violations.

“I want to thank Barbara Burke, deputy athletics director, Lyla Clerry, associate athletics director for compliance, and Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for Academic Student Services, along with our UI general counsel,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “Their immediate and devoted attention and cooperation from the first day we were notified of possible infractions, played a vital role in the prompt and accepted resolution.

“While we are disappointed in the isolated events, we appreciate the quick action of the NCAA in reaching this resolution. We accept these findings and will move forward under head coach Vicki Brown and her staff.”

Brown was named interim head coach June 19, 2019, and was named permanent head coach Sept. 26, 2019. Brown joined the Iowa staff as associate head coach in April, 2017.