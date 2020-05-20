Pella woman charged with murder in death of Ottumwa woman

An arrest has been made in the death of a woman in Pella Monday.

Pella police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call and found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough of Ottumwa inside a vehicle with serious injuries. Mondabough died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Fifty-five-year-old Michelle Boat of Pella was originally charged with violation of a no-contact order against her estranged husband. The charges were amended to include a first-degree murder charge in connection with Mondabough’s death.

Boat is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $2 million bond.