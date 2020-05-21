Iowa schools may offer in-person summer courses, programs

In addition to high school baseball and softball, Iowa schools may begin offering other activities on June 1st, like summer school as well as summertime robotics, drama, and music programs.

If schools choose to offer those programs in person rather than online, Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo says they must implement new public health measures.

“Screening all staff and students upon arrival, teaching and reinforcing washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Lebo says, “distancing students and staff during instruction by limiting group size, increased spacing and limiting mixing between groups and implementing cleaning and disinfecting schedules.”

These “first steps” are for voluntary programs in Iowa schools with limited numbers of students through the month of June. She and other state officials held an online briefing with school officials and coaches about summer activities early this afternoon.

“As the only state to offer summer interscholastic baseball and softball, Iowa is leading the nation and we are confident our parents, coaches, and players will make this a success,” Lebo says.

Lebo expects to issue more public health guidelines for schools by July 1st.