Building collapses in Dubuque County storm killing hundreds of pigs

Strong storms moved through Dubuque County last night which led to a fire at a barn that killed hundreds of hogs.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters from New Vienna and Holy Cross responded to the fire along Highway 52 North about 7:30. A hog barn owned by James and Joseph Schieltz lost its roof due to high winds during the storm. The roof blew onto another hog building, causing the second hog building to collapse onto a nursery building.

The nursery building caught fire, and a fourth building sustained exposure damages. All 300 hogs in the nursery building were lost, as well as some hogs in the second hog building. Total damages are estimated at $250,000.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)