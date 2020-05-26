Iowa casinos, amusement parks may reopen June 1

Governor Kim Reynolds is removing more pandemic-related restrictions. Casinos, amusement parks, and bowling alleys may reopen June 1st — but at 50% capacity.

Last week, Reynolds announced bars, breweries, and wineries will be able to reopen Thursday at 50 percent capacity. Today, she announced both bars and restaurants may allow groups of up to 10 to sit together, starting Thursday. The previous limit had been six at a booth or table. Reynolds says live music may also resume in bars and restaurants, but performers and patrons must maintain their distance.

Many of the governor’s sports-related limitations — on practices, games, and competitions — are also being lifted on June 1st. There can be spectators, but Reynolds said social distancing guidelines must be followed.

“Extended families and friends can gather together,” Reynolds said during a late-morning news conference, “but that privilege comes with the responsibility of ensuring you’re doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of the people you care about.”

Crowds will be allowed to watch car races, too, starting Monday, June 1st. Outdoor performance venues for events like music concerts may reopen next month — but at half capacity.

“Many of the other public health measures for businesses that have already reopened will remain in place, and businesses that remain closed will continue to be closed through June 17th,” Reynolds said. “I will continue to evaluate in the coming weeks whether any of these measures should be adjusted further.”

Reynolds said she’s setting up a call with the Iowa State Fair Board this week to discuss their plans for the 2020 State Fair, which is currently scheduled to begin August 13th.

“I know they’ve been trying to wait to see how Iowa responds to our continuing to open up our economy,” Reynolds said, “and so we’ll have an opportunity to visit with them this week and see if I can answer any questions that they may have and really listen to them and see what they’re considering as they’re moving forward with making a decision.”

Minnesota’s 2020 State Fair was canceled last week. The Missouri State Fair is scheduled to begin on the same day as the Iowa State Fair. Missouri officials say they’ll make an announcement in early to mid-June about what their state fair will look like.

Here is the governor’s latest proclamation: Public Health Proclamation – 2020.05.26 PDF