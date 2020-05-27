Independence Day fireworks in Clear Lake grounded by coronavirus

Another annual tradition that brings tens of thousands of tourists to northern Iowa is falling victim to pandemic concerns.

The Clear Lake 4th of July Celebration is being canceled. Stacy Doughan, president & CEO of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, says one of the major concerns was meeting the state’s social distancing requirements.

“We are hopeful that at some point, we will be able to reintroduce some of the events back, like the fireworks display over the lake,” Doughan says, “but with the current proclamation making festivals guarantee appropriate social distancing measures will be in order, there’s no way to insure 100,000 people will.”

While Governor Kim Reynolds is relaxing many restrictions, Doughan says there’s no way to make sure a huge crowd would fully comply with the six-foot rule, but they are considering options. “We’re exploring possibilities of an alternate location for the fireworks that would allow people to socially distance while watching the fireworks,” Doughan says. “More details on that are forthcoming. We’re still working out the details.”

One of the state’s biggest summer events, the Iowa State Fair, is still in question. Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to talk with the fair board this week about plans to hold the event, starting August 13th. Last week, Minnesota’s 2020 State Fair was canceled.

(By A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)