Planting season heading toward finish for corn and beans

The end of the planting season is getter closer.  The latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows 97% of the corn is in the ground — which is three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average.

Eighty-two percent of the corn has already emerged — up by 20% from the previous week. On the bean side — 92% are planted — and that’s almost one month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of average. Farmers in Southwest Iowa have more than 25% of their soybeans left to plant.

Just more than half of the beans have emerged — double what had already popped out of the ground last week.