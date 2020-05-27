Spike in Buena Vista County coronavirus cases, no outbreak confirmed

More than 400 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in northwest Iowa’s Buena Vista County.

Storm Lake, the county seat, has two Tyson meat processing plants, but Governor Kim Reynolds today said no business in the county has a confirmed outbreak, which is considered to be when 10 percent of the workforce is either out sick or tests positive for coronavirus.

“At this point they have not met the criteria,” Reynolds said, “but you know we’re testing to make sure that we understand what the scope of that is and how we can start to isolate those that are testing positive, immediately start the case investigation so that we can get the negative individuals separated, look at how we separate the shifts and how we continue to move forward to minimize — as much as possible — a potential spike.”

One of the state’s “Test Iowa” drive-through sites for COVID-19 screenings has been operating in Storm Lake since mid-May. The governor has said testing resources are being deployed to areas where virus activity seems to be increasing.