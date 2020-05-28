Iowa State women to host South Carolina in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences have announced the matchups for their women’s basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6, 2020.

“South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “This adds another major test to what will be one of the toughest schedules we have ever faced.”

The Gamecocks ended the 2019-20 season as the nation’s No. 1 team with a 32-1 overall record, with the Cyclones ending the season with a win over No. 2 Baylor on Senior Day.

Every team from the Big 12 will participate, while 10 teams from the SEC will take part. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.

The inaugural challenge was held in 2014. The 10-team format began in 2016. Last season, the Big 12 Conference won the Challenge 8-2 in the most lopsided in the series history. Iowa State claimed a win over Alabama on the road in 2019.