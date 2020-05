Three young people from Fort Dodge have died in an out-of-state accident.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning when 20-year-old Richard Davis was driving along Highway 7 in Benton County, Missouri, when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Davis, along with two passengers, 18-year-old Matayah McLoughlin and a 14-year-old boy, died in the accident.

The name of the 14-year-old boy has not been released and no further details were available.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)