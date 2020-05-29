Applications being accepted for renters, homeowners facing eviction

Renters and homeowners who can’t make monthly payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for assistance through the Iowa Finance Authority.

Renters who qualify may receive up to $3200 over a four month period. Iowans earning less than 80 percent of the median income for their county may be eligible, but the payments are not available to people getting the temporary federal $600 bonus along with unemployment benefits.

Iowa Finance Authority director Debi Durham says people who don’t qualify will be referred to Iowa Legal Aid.

“They’ll individually counsel each individual case, because every case is different,” Durham says, “and what they will do is then identify service providers who can help them.”

Applications are being taken at IowaHousingRecovery.com. Durham expects to be able to provide payments to as many as 20,000 applicants. The governor’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic expired this week.