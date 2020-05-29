Governor to resume working out of Iowa capitol

For the past 12 weeks, Governor Kim Reynolds has been holding news conferences on weekdays to discuss the pandemic. She’s also been working out of the emergency operations center at the Iowa National Guard’s armory at Camp Dodge.

“Iowans are gradually getting back to life and business as usual and it’s time for me and my team to the same thing,” Reynolds said during her Friday morning news conference.

Starting Monday, Reynolds will return to her office suite in the state capitol. She’ll hold news conferences on Tuesdays and Thursdays rather than every weekday.

“Like you, I’m eager to get things back to normal,” Reynolds said, “but I’m committed to taking a measured approach, practicing personal responsibility and doing my part to protect not only myself, my family but our fellow Iowans.”

The governor’s daily news conferences have been broadcast live on dozens of Iowa radio and TV stations and livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook, giving thousands of Iowans a change to hear the governor announce and explain her decisions during the pandemic.