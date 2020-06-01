Today is deadline for mailing absentee ballots for primary

Thousands of Iowans must get their absentee ballot mailed today or vote in person tomorrow. Today is the postmark deadline for absentee ballots in tomorrow’s Primary Election.

Due to the pandemic, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent an absentee ballot request form to every voter — and early voting in the Democratic and Republican Party primaries will set a record.

“People have listened and they heard. They got the message: ‘Let’s vote safe. Let’s vote from home right now,'” Pate says. “For those who still want that choice of still coming into the polling locations, they’ll be there to accommodate them. I will say to them: ‘Let’s be patient, though, and remember: it may take a little more than five minutes to get your voting done.'”

More than 486,000 absentee ballots were requested for tomorrow’s primary. By Friday, 69 percent of those ballots had been received in a county auditor’s office.