Corn and soybean growth ahead of schedule

Rain last week put the brakes on what has been a speedy planting season.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says rain left farmers with only three days suitable for working in the fields last week. Corn planting moved up one percentage point to 98% complete. Bean planting advanced by three percent to 95% complete. Corn planting is still two weeks ahead of last year and beans are three weeks ahead.

The report says 93% of the corn has emerged — and 76% of the soybeans are now poking out of the ground — which is almost three weeks ahead of last year for both crops. Eighty-five-percent of the corn is good to excellent condition — while 81% of the soybeans get the same rating.