Hinson wins with 78% of GOP Primary vote

State Representative Ashley Hinson of Marion easily won the GOP Primary in Iowa’s second congressional district. She defeated fellow Republican Thomas Hansen with 78 percent of the vote.

“It’s been a trying several months for all of us as we’ve been making our way through the COVID-19 pandemic and the chaos and dysfunction in Washington, D.C. hasn’t helped,” Hinson said in an online news conference Tuesday evening, “and and I think and voters are very clearly asking for change.”

Hinson said one of the lessons from the pandemic is that the U.S. needs to protect its own.

“China is a bad actor, as we’ve seen. There’s been some challenges there in dealing with this pandemic, not to mention the trade challenges we face with China,” Hinson said, “so I look forward to making sure we’re focusing on America First policies and, most importantly, Iowa First policies.”

Hinson, a former television anchor and reporter, has been a member of the Iowa House since 2017. She’s challenging incumbent Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque, a Democrat who’s serving her first-term in the U.S. House. In a written statement, Finkenauer praised Iowans for record voter turnout under very difficult circumstances and she pledged to work to ensure Iowa is a place where everyone can earn a good living and live a good life.

In Iowa’s third congressional district, there’s a rematch. First-term congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, a Democrat, will face former Republican Congressman David Young of Van Meter this fall.