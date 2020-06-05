Man charged with arson in fire at Waterloo bowling alley

Authorities have arrested a man on multiple charges connected to a February 4th fire that heavily damaged a Waterloo bowling alley.

Officials believe 29-year-old Kevin Cruz Soliveras was one of several people who forced their way into Maple Lanes Bowling Center and set the fire after stealing money from vending machines, video games and an ATM. Police say an overnight maintenance worker was also robbed of his wallet.

Cruz is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. He’s also facing charges linked to other recent crimes in Waterloo, including a March 5th robbery and fire at the popular Wishbone Restaurant and Bar and the attempted robbery of an armored car outside a bank on March 11th, when one suspect was shot and killed.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)