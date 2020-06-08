Test Iowa sites open in Carroll, Clarinda, Creston, Denison, Waukee

Five more “Test Iowa” sites are opening to screen Iowans for COVID-19.

Governor Kim Reynolds this morning announced a drive-through Test Iowa location is opening at noon in a Waukee Middle School parking lot, which is in Dallas County, to better serve the western edge of the Des Moines metro. The other four sites are at health care facilities in the western Iowa communities of Carroll, Clarinda, Creston and Denison.

Local clinics and hospitals will operate and provide the staff for those four sties. The state’s providing the testing supplies and the samples will be processed at the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville.

According to the governor’s announcement today, the Test Iowa site in Clarinda opened last Wednesday. The site in Creston opens today, while the locations in Carroll and Denison open Wednesday. Appointments for drive-through testing must be made through the Test Iowa app.

The latest information on the state’s website indicates the deaths of four more Iowans have been linked to COVID-19. Six-hundred-six Iowans have died of the virus since the first cases were reported in the state three months ago. Hospitalization rates have been declining recently. At mid-morning, the state reported 265 people were in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.