Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Agriculture / Corn planting done, beans not far behind

Corn planting done, beans not far behind

By

Warm, dry weather helped with planting and crop growth this past week.

The U.S.D.A. says the corn planting is virtually complete and 97% of the corn in the ground has already emerged. That’s more than two weeks ahead of last year and ten days ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-five percent of the corn is rated in good to excellent condition.

The soybean crop is not too far behind — with just 3% left to be planted. That three weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. The report says 87% of beans have emerged and 82% are in good to excellent condition.