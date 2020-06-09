Corn planting done, beans not far behind

Warm, dry weather helped with planting and crop growth this past week.

The U.S.D.A. says the corn planting is virtually complete and 97% of the corn in the ground has already emerged. That’s more than two weeks ahead of last year and ten days ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-five percent of the corn is rated in good to excellent condition.

The soybean crop is not too far behind — with just 3% left to be planted. That three weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. The report says 87% of beans have emerged and 82% are in good to excellent condition.