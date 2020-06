Two West Union women died Monday afternoon on the Turkey River near Clermont.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Sharon Kahn and 44-year-old Vicki Hodges were taken to the Palmer Hospital in West Union, but did not survive.

Authorities say they responded to a report of two people going over a dam in distress around quarter to four.

The Sheriff’s office says six entities initiated a rescue but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)