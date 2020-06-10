2020 Iowa State Fair is canceled

The 2020 Iowa State Fair has been canceled, due to the pandemic. The Fair Board met this afternoon and voted 11-2 to make the decision. It’s only the sixth time in the fair’s history that the annual summertime event has been canceled.

“We hope to preserve the grand tradition of the Iowa State Fair, it’s just going to take ’til next year to do that,” Iowa State Fair general manager Gary Slater told reporters minutes after the decision was announced.

Slater told reporters he sympathizes with people who’re upset with the decision, because he’s upset, too.

“The Iowa State Fair means a lot to Iowans because it’s where we meet. It’s where we gather. It’s where we celebrate,” Slater said. “It is all of those things.”

Slater and his staff tried to devise a plan to have fewer vendors, fewer attractions, and limited attendance to address public health concerns about spreading COVID-19 among crowds, but Slater said in the end the decision was clear.

“Let’s not damage our brand by offering something that’s less than our standards because we have to get people in the door,” Slater said.

A scaled-back, socially-distanced fair would have lost as much money as they’ll lose by not having a fair at all, according to Slater.

Officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin have already acted to cancel state fairs in those states.

