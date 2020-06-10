California man dies in accident west of Adair

An accident late Tuesday night on Interstate 80 in western Iowa claimed the life of a California man.

The State Patrol says a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old Jaspal Singh, of Sacramento, California, was traveling east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 74, about two miles west of Adair, when for reasons unknown, it swerved off the road and entered the south ditch and rolled over.

The accident happened at around 11:23 p.m. A passenger in the semi, 26-year-old Jagjit Singh, of Madera, California, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)