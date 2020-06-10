Oelwein, northeast Iowa hit hard by tropical storm rain

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brought heavy rain to eastern Iowa on Tuesday.

Fayette County saw some of the highest rainfall totals reported by the National Weather Service, with 5.25 inches near Oelwein, 4.6 inches near Stanley, 4.5 inches near Randalia, and 4.25 inches near Maynard.

The heavy rain produced flash flooding near Oelwein that left several roads underwater, including Iowa Highways 3 and 150. Northeast of Oelwein, moderate flooding is expected along the Turkey River, where a flood warning has been posted through Saturday morning.

Other rainfall totals Tuesday included 4.10 inches near Iowa City and 3.5 inches near Waterloo.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo) (Photos by Rodger King and Carol Paul of KOEL)