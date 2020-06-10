One dead after car goes into Oskaloosa pond

One person was found dead inside a car pulled out of a pond today in Oskaloosa.

Police were called to Edmundson Park shortly before 11 a.m. about a car that had gone off the road and into a pond. When crews arrived, the car was still visible, but it went under the surface a short time later. Over an hour later, the car was recovered from the pond. One dead person and a dead dog were inside the car.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)