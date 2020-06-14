On 53-42 vote, Iowa House approves 24-hour waiting period for abortion

The Republican-led Iowa House has voted to establish a 24-hour waiting period for abortions performed in the state.

Two years ago, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional. During debate late Saturday night, Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta made it clear Republicans aim for this new proposal to reverse that.

“Maybe this will provide an opportunity for the courts to rectify the terrible situation that they’ve created here in our state,” Lundgren said.

The chief justice who wrote in the 2018 opinion that Iowa women had a right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution died in November and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has now appointed a majority of the justices in the Iowa Supreme Court. That raises the possibility the newly-constituted court might overturn the previous ruling that has essentially blocked all legislative attempts to restrict access to abortion.

Seventeen other states have 24 hour waiting periods for an abortion.

“Waiting periods help ensure that decisions are made not under duress and under undue influences,” Representative Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, said.

The proposal requires a doctor to get written certification from a woman that she is eligible to obtain an abortion 24 hours before performing the procedure.

The proposal passed with the support of 52 House Republicans and one Democrat. Other Democrats in the House opposed the move. Representative Vicki Lensing, a Democrat from Iowa City, said legislators shouldn’t “second guess” the medical decisions women make.

“It is presumptuous, disrespectful and in my opinion insulting,” Lensing said.

Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, said requiring two medical appointments within 24 hours creates hardships for poor women and for women from rural areas who have to travel a greater distance.

“The intent of a 24 hour ban is the same as a 72 hour ban…Make it harder for a woman to get the care she needs and she just won’t get it,” Matson said.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote. Lawmakers started Saturday with plans to conclude the 2020 legislative session this weekend. The House adjourned around midnight, planning to reconvene at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Senate continued to debate past midnight.