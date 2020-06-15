Former Wells Dairy CEO dies

A former CEO of Wells Dairy in Le Mars, Fred D. Wells, has died at the age of 93.

Fred was the son of Harry C. Wells, and nephew of Fred H. Wells, original founders of Wells’ Dairy in 1913. Wells began working at Wells Dairy as a young man after school, loading trucks, and working as a relief driver. He began his long career with the family business in 1946.

Over his 55-year career with Wells, Fred served in a variety of roles and was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1977, holding that position until his retirement in 2001. He served as Co-Chairman of the Wells Board of Directors from 2001-2007. Fred and his cousin Fay were at the helm during a time of tremendous growth for Wells and its signature brand Blue Bunny®.

During his tenure, the company became the largest family-owned and managed manufacturer of ice cream and dairy products in the United States.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)