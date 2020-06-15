Strength coach Chris Doyle to leave Hawkeye football program

The University of Iowa announced it has reached an agreement that will see Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle leave the school.

Doyle has been accused of making degrading comments to black players on the football team. The University also announced the hiring of a Kansas City law firm to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

Chris Doyle issued this statement:

“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

The details of the agreement will pay Doyle a buyout of $1,112,499 and will include two payments of $556,249.50 on August 1, and on January 1, 2021.

The U-I says in cooperation with the independent review, the school will refrain from comment on this matter during the review process.

Here is the agreement:

Doyle Separation Agreement PDF