Corn and soybeans look good in early growth

The planting is done and the growing is well underway in fields across the state.

The latest crop report from the U.S.D.A. says nearly all of the corn has emerged — and 83% is rated in good to excellent condition.

The report says there are some acres of beans remaining to be planted in southwest Iowa — but planting is completed in the rest of the state.

Ninety-three percent of the beans have already emerged, which is almost three weeks ahead of last year and nine days ahead of average.

The soybean rating shows 82% are in good to excellent condition.