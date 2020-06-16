State Health Department director retiring

The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health is leaving his post at the end of next month.

In 2014, Governor Terry Branstad appointed Gerd Clabaugh to lead the state’s public health department. The news release announcing Clabaugh’s departure says he’s retiring to spend more time with his family and seek new opportunities.

During the pandemic, the agency’s deputy director, Sarah Reistter, appeared alongside Governor Kim Reynolds at the governor’s daily news conferences. Clabaugh made one appearance over the course of more than two months.

(Health Department photo)