Two men dead after shooting in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men dead and two women injured.

Authorities received the call at 4:45 this morning in the 900 block of Tenth Avenue Southwest. When police arrived, officers located an unresponsive man in the roadway and determined he was dead. The two women were struck by gunfire. One woman, age 21 was reported to be in stable condition at a Fort Dodge hospital while a 30-year-old woman was treated and released.

After the investigation began, police found a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 15th Street and Sixth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat. Authorities attempted life-saving measures on the man but he also died. The dead men are ages 25 and 47.

Names of the individuals have not been released. The preliminary investigation by Fort Dodge Police states that a “volley of shots” were fired between at least two people when the men and women were struck. The investigation is continuing.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)