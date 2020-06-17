Farm Progress Show to be held in Boone this September

The 2020 Farm Progress Show will go on in Boone from September 1st through the 3rd, with a few modifications due to the pandemic.

The annual outdoor event alternates between Boone and Decatur, Illinois. It regularly attracts up to 150-thousand visitors. Farm Progress Show organizers say while state fairs have canceled due to the loss of money-making attractions, the Farm Progress show is a business event that gives farmers a chance to see equipment up close.

According to a news release, there will be accommodations due to the pandemic like hand sanitizer stations, plus streets set up on the field in Boone will be one-way, for better physical distancing. There’s no mention of staggered or limited admission, but there is a reference to new “All Secure” standards which suggest face masks may be recommended and handshakes discouraged.