Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Farm Progress Show to be held in Boone this September

Farm Progress Show to be held in Boone this September

By

The 2020 Farm Progress Show will go on in Boone from September 1st through the 3rd, with a few modifications due to the pandemic.

The annual outdoor event alternates between Boone and Decatur, Illinois. It regularly attracts up to 150-thousand visitors. Farm Progress Show organizers say while state fairs have canceled due to the loss of money-making attractions, the Farm Progress show is a business event that gives farmers a chance to see equipment up close.

According to a news release, there will be accommodations due to the pandemic like hand sanitizer stations, plus streets set up on the field in Boone will be one-way, for better physical distancing. There’s no mention of staggered or limited admission, but there is a reference to new “All Secure” standards which suggest face masks may be recommended and handshakes discouraged.