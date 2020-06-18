Continuing unemployment claims drop

Ongoing unemployment claims dropped again last week.

The number of continuing claims fell by 3,516 to 155,752. That’s down by about 34,900 from the peak of 189,643 back in the first week of May. First-time unemployment claims dropped slightly to around 9,516.

Manufacturing continued to lead in first-time claims with 2,160, followed by the self-employed and contractors at 1,408, Health Care and Social Assistance had 840 first-time claims, and Accommodation and Food Services 649.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $37,966,993.80 for the week of June 7- June 13.