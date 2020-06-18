Keokuk County Fair will go on in July

While the Iowa State Fair and many of the state’s county fairs have canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one fair in southeast Iowa is moving forward with plans.

Dixie Shipley, who serves on the board of the Keokuk County Fair in What Cheer, says they -are- holding their annual event next month. “We decided to have our fair July 10, 11 and 12,” Shipley says. “It may have some modifications, but we will definitely have the fair and harness racing, figure-eight races, kids’ games, and most of our usual activities.”

Shipley says it’s important to keep the county fair alive. “We need some of these activities to continue,” she says. “If you don’t continue them and skip a year, then you’re liable to lose your audience. Once you don’t have something, it seems like it’s sometimes hard to get it back.”

Shipley says fairgoers will be encouraged to be cautious and maintain social distancing.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)