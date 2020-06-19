State’s COVID-19 website has new demographic data

Three new “Test Iowa” sites are opening next week for Iowans seeking a COVID-19 screening.

On Monday, a drive through site will open in Spirit Lake at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds and another will open in Dubuque at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic. On Tuesday, a Test Iowa location will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health Systems.

Governor Kim Reynolds also announced Thursday that the state website offering data about the pandemic has new information.

“This new section on the site will provide more details, including the total number of recoveries and deaths broken down by county and demographics — including age, gender, ethnicity and race,” Reynolds said. “It will also provide data on recoveries and deaths by pre-existing conditions.”

The website now shows nearly 70 percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID-19 had some sort of a chronic health condition.

“While every death is tragic and heartbreaking for the families that have lost a loved one, understanding these details about COVID-19 can help clearly identify populations at risk,” Reynolds said, “and target our efforts appropriately.”

On May 6th, the state recorded the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, as 417 Iowans were being treated in a hospital for the virus. That declined by 58 percent as of mid-Thursday.