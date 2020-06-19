Unemployment rate makes small drop in May

The state unemployment rate moved down slightly in May.

Iowa Workforce Development says the May jobless rate is 10% — down from 10.2% percent in April — as the impact from the coronavirus pandemic lingers. The unemployment rate one year ago in May was 2.7%.

IWD says establishments added 15,800 jobs in May as firms began cautious reopening, and says that is “historically large, yet still small relative to the April drop due to quarantine efforts.”

IWD’s says there are signs more people are returning to work as continuing unemployment claims are dropping.