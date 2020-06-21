Suspect in Cedar Rapids shooting allegedly stabbed earlier in day

A Cedar Rapids man is under arrest for a shooting at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex and his mother is charged with stabbing him earlier in the day.

Twenty-year-old Dondre Devon Lee is charged with five counts of attempted murder. Cedar Rapids Police say at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday he allegedly fired a gun at five people in an apartment and one of them was wounded in the arm. Lee’s 34-year-old mother, Dominique, is accusing of stabbing her son in the head 16 hours earlier. She’s been charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

