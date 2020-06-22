Biden to headline Iowa Democrats’ virtual fundraiser

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s “virtual” fundraiser next month.

Due to the pandemic, the annual event will be live-streamed. The Hall of Fame dinner honors Iowa Democratic Party volunteers and elected officials. This year’s dinner will be held on Sunday evening, July 26th.

Biden will formally be named the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee at the party’s national convention, which has been delayed until mid-August.

In early June of last year, the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame dinner featured 19 of the party’s presidential candidates. Biden was not among them. He attended a grandchild’s graduation that weekend.