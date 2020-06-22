Iowa pauses football ticket sales

The University of Iowa announced it has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season. Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta. “With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans.

“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”

The Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans train transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season because of the potential of reduced capacity. Fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity for a refund or credit toward other parking options.