Man with sword dies in Nevada after being tased by police

Nevada police say a man who was tased after he refused to give up a sword early this morning has died.

Police Chief Ricardo Martinez issued a statement that says officers found the man after being called to a trailer court around 2:45 a.m. The chief says the man was told numerous times to drop the sword. He responded by saying “it stays in my hand” and other incoherent words and was tased.

Officers handcuffed the man sat him down to wait for an ambulance to get the Taser barbs removed and the man stopped breathing. The chief says the man was taken to the Story County Medical Center where he died.

The man’s name has not been released.