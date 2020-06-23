Page County Fair will still hold 4-H and FFA shows

The Iowa State Fair and many county fairs have canceled this year’s events due to COVID-19, while some are still on, but a fair in far southwest Iowa is making an unusual move.

The Page County Fair Board has canceled everything except for 4-H and FFA events at next month’s event in Clarinda. Page County Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies says it was a difficult decision, but one they are comfortable with.

“I’m really proud of the Page County Fair Board and Page County Extension council,” Davies says. “Everybody has been able to work together and come up with a really good plan for our 4Hers and FFA exhibitors.” Davies says they’re still giving 4-Hers and FFA members an opportunity to show their projects and animals at the fair, which was the number-one priority when it came to decision making.

“We know our 4H and FFA members work really hard,” Davies says. “They spend a lot of time working on projects and livestock. They deserve not only the chance to show off their talent and hard work, but to be recognized for what they have done.”

The first event of the fair will be the static livestock judging on July 21st. The swine shows will take place on July 22nd. Horse, sheep and goat shows will be July 23rd followed by poultry and rabbit showings on July 24th. The beef and pet shows will be on July 26th.

(By Trevor Maeder, KMA, Shenandoah)