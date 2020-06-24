Des Moines Police investigate city’s 13th homicide of 2020

Des Moines Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about an hour before sunset in a city park.

Des Moines Police say first responders got the park at around eight o’clock last night and found a man in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital. Police announced early this morning that 31-year-old Paye Blawou had died.

According to a news release, Des Moines Police detectives worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and following leads. It’s the 13th homicide in Des Moines this year.

(Photo supplied by DMPD)