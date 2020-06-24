Groups sue, trying to block 24-hour waiting period for abortion

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are filing a lawsuit, seeking to block a 24-hour abortion waiting period from being enforced in Iowa.

The legislature introduced and passed the bill in the final hours of the 2020 session. The lawsuit targets the policy itself and the way it was passed without a chance for public input.

“The requirement of a medically unnecessary appointment prior to their abortion, which I want to note is particularly egregious in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s an enormous hurdle for people who have already made their decision to have an abortion,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, state executive director for Planned Parenthood.

The Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period in 2018 and Republican lawmakers said they hope this new law leads to having that decision overturned. The court’s make-up has changed since 2018 and justices appointed by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds are now in the majority.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio )