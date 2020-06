Applefest in Woodbine that had been scheduled for September 26 is now canceled.

Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page. Vendors who paid their fees have the option of a refund or can roll that over to next year’s Applefest — which is now scheduled for September 25th of 2021.

The festival has been traditionally scheduled for the last Saturday of September and on average draws 13 to 15 thousand people.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)