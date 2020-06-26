Arnolds Park reopens today, masks now required

Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County is reopening today after being closed nearly two weeks following a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

The park’s marketing director Paul Plumb says staff felt comfortable reopening as new daily cases have come down and recoveries are rising.

Plumb says the biggest new change is visitors will be required to wear masks.

“Otherwise we’re still pushing social distancing, asking people to wash their hands regularly and stay that six feet apart,” he says.

Before the park temporarily closed June 13th, all staff were wearing masks, while visitors were only recommended to wear them.

At last report, Dickinson County had 232 positive cases of COVID-19 with more than 90 people considered recovered.

By Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio