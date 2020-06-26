New limits on state, county election officials’ authority

A new state law will force the top election official in state government to get legislators’ permission to mail Iowans an absentee ballot request form.

Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed every Iowan a form this spring. A record number of Iowans filled it out, mailed it to their county auditor and got an absentee ballot for the June 2nd Primary. Some Republican lawmakers say Pate exceeded his authority. The new law forces Pate and all future secretaries of state to get permission from the Legislative Council for a mailing like that in the future.

The new law also prohibits county election officials from reducing the number of polling places on Election Day by more than 35 percent. Some county auditors dramatically reduced precinct locations for the June Primary due to the pandemic.