State to award $85 million in federal funds for broadband expansion

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that changes the rules for awarding state grants to businesses that promise to expand broadband service, but it provides no additional state money for the program. The state will instead use $85 million in federa; pandemic response money for broadband projects. That block of money is to be distributed based on federal guidelines.

If state legislators in the futureprovide more state money for broadband, Representative Ray “Bubba” Sorenson of Greenfield says up to 35 percent of the project costs can be covered by state funds.

“The Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Fund will award grants based on a competitive basis that is weighed towards providing faster speeds and serving the un-served and underserved areas,” Sorenson says.

Senator Rich Taylor says service at his home just outside of Mount Pleasant is very limited.

“If we really want to keep our kids out in our communities, we’ve got to provide better internet service for them,” Taylor says.

The new law Reynolds signed this week directs state officials to draw up new, more accurate maps showing broadband speeds so it’s clear where internet access is slow or non-existent.

Last year, the legislature provided $5 illion for broadband expansion, half as much as Reynolds requested.